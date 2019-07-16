It could feel like 107 degrees on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of the Piedmont and Tidewater for Wednesday, from 11 AM through 8 PM. The heat index will likely range from 103 to 107 degrees during this time. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, and a few could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. We’ll see a minor cool down on Thursday, with highs staying in the low to mid 90s. While still a very hot day, the conditions Thursday will likely stay shy of heat advisory criteria.

The greatest combination of heat and humidity in this stretch will be from Friday through Monday, with heat advisory criteria likely and possible excessive heat warning criteria being met. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100, and the heat index could fall into the range of 105 to 110 for a few hours each afternoon. Low remaining in the upper 70s at night will not give those exposed to the warm air much of a break.

A cold front will move through the area next Tuesday, bringing milder weather to the region. Most areas will see highs in the 80s for a few days.

The remnants of Barry will continue to move northeast as the upper-level energy merges with the westerlies. There are no other significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. Additional details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

