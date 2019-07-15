× Four members of Federico family indicted on various charges following alleged murder-for-hire plot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four members of the Federico family were indicted by a Chesterfield Grand Jury on various charges following a murder-for-hire plot planned from behind bars.

Joshua Federico, charged with shooting his estranged wife and killing her boyfriend, began plotting a murder-for-hire scheme from behind bars at Riverside Regional Jail, according to the theory of the case laid out in May 2019 by Chesterfield prosecutors. The defense attorneys for Joshua, Joseph, and Wendy Federico argued that ‘talking about a murder plot’ and ‘putting one in action’ were different things.

Chesterfield Police previously charged Joshua Federico with murder after the remains of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, the boyfriend of his estranged wife, were discovered in a burn pit at a horse farm adjacent to his home on Second Branch Road on Aug. 24, according to Crime Insider sources.

Joseph Federico, Joshua’s brother, and Wendy Federico, Joshua’s mother, were charged in December 2018 with conspiring to plot and carry out the murder for hire scheme at the direction of Joshua, prosecutors said. Because his estranged wife identified him and a civil lawsuit filed by her family, prosecutors said Joshua Federico was “looking to wipe out” his wife, her father, and her brother.

On Monday, Joshua, Joseph, and Wendy were all charged with multiple felonies in connection to the scheme. A fourth man, Hunter Federico, was presented with two felony drug charges unrelated to the scheme.

Joshua Federico:

One count of solicitation to commit murder (felony)

One count of attempting to commit capital murder (felony)

Three counts of conspiring with another to commit a felony (felony)

Two counts of obstruction of justice (felony)

Two counts of attempted obstruction of justice (felony)

Joseph Federico:

One count of solicitation to commit murder (felony)

One count of attempting to commit capital murder (felony)

Three counts of conspiring with another to commit a felony (felony)

Two counts of obstruction of justice (felony)

Two counts of attempted obstruction of justice (felony)

Wendy Federico:

Three counts of conspiring with another to commit a felony (felony)

Two counts of obstruction of justice (felony)

Two counts of attempted obstruction of justice (felony)

Hunter Federico:

One count of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance (felony)

One count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Like Joshua, Joseph is already behind bars. A capias was issued on Monday for Wendy.