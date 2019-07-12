Watch Richmond chef Laine Myers on Chopped

RICHMOND, Va. — Laine Myers, the executive chef of Nota Bene in Richmond, competed on Chopped this month.

Myers’ episode will re-air on Food Network July 18 at 9 p.m.

Myers competed against four other chefs for the show’s $10,000 grand prize.

Note Bene, owned by Victoria DeeRoche, opened in 2015 (as Pizza Tonight — the name change came later) in response to success with pizza-focused food truck, also named Pizza Tonight.

Chopped has hosted other Richmond-area chefs including Tanya Cauthen of Belmot Butchery (she won the 10,000) and Brittanny Anderson of Metzger, Brenner Pass and Chairlift. Emmy Sumpter won the top prize in Chopped Junior.

