‘Chopped Junior’ champion joins us in Virginia This Morning Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. - 12-year-old Emmy Sumpter is a champion in the kitchen! Her creativity and focus helped her win the crown and take home the top prize of $10,000 when she competed on Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’ over a year ago. She joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen again to feature her tasty stuffed mushroom creation.
Ingredients:
4 portobello caps, cleaned, gills removed
14 - 15 oz can of artichokes, quartered in brine
5 oz of baby spinach, steamed and drained
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 oz cream cheese
1 oz sour cream
1 oz mayo
1 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of pepper
4 provolone slices
4 sharp cheddar slices
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Clean and de-gill the mushroom caps. Place them in a nonstick pan. In a mixing bowl add mozzarella, cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, salt, pepper and spinach. Combine well. Fold in the artichokes. Stuff the mushroom caps with the mixture of ingredients. Cover the tops with provolone and cheddar cheese slices. Place pan in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven. Serve warm.