‘Chopped Junior’ champion joins us in Virginia This Morning Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. - 12-year-old Emmy Sumpter is a champion in the kitchen! Her creativity and focus helped her win the crown and take home the top prize of $10,000 when she competed on Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’ over a year ago. She joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen again to feature her tasty stuffed mushroom creation.

Ingredients:

4 portobello caps, cleaned, gills removed

14 - 15 oz can of artichokes, quartered in brine

5 oz of baby spinach, steamed and drained

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 oz cream cheese

1 oz sour cream

1 oz mayo

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

4 provolone slices

4 sharp cheddar slices