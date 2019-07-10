Richmond Police Officer shows off sweet moves in his TheGitUp Dance Challenge video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Officer Brandy Thornton has been dancing his entire life. How else can you explain the sweet moves he performed in his TheGitUp Dance Challenge video.

If you don't know, the viral challenge videos show people mimicking rapper Blanco Brown's dance moves to his hit song country/rap song 'The Git Up.'

"I've been seeing other law enforcement officers across the world doing the challenge," Thornton said, "So I'd figure 'let me do a video for RPD.'"

Thornton, who just celebrated his 29th birthday, recorded his challenge video at 5 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

Last summer Richmond Police joined hundreds of other law enforcement agencies creating viral lip sync videos.