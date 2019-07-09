Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment will withdraw gun bill he proposed
RICHMOND, Va. — Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment (R – James City) announced Tuesday that he will withdraw the gun bill he proposed only 24 hours before.
Norment filed a bill Monday that would extend a state prohibition on guns in courthouses to any “building owned or used by a locality for governmental purposes.”
The proposal would also increase the penalty for breaking the law from a misdemeanor to a felony.
Political experts call Norment’s bill surprising and unexpected considering Republicans have historically blocked gun-control measures. So much so, the Virginia Senate GOP majority whip offered his resignation calling Norment’s proposal “a great betrayal.”
Tuesday afternoon, Norment said he will withdraw the gun bill because “as currently drafted, the legislation represents neither my views nor my intention.”
“I do not support -nor will I support – any measure that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Norment added.
