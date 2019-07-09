× Virginia Senate GOP majority whip resigns in protest to majority leader’s gun bill

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate GOP majority whip offered his resignation in protest Tuesday after a top Republican proposed banning guns in government buildings.

Sen. Bill Stanley (R – Franklin) announced his decision to resign as majority whip of the GOP Senate caucus during an interview on the John Fredericks radio talk show in Washington, D.C.

The decision comes after Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment filed a bill Monday that would extend a state prohibition on guns in courthouses to any “building owned or used by a locality for governmental purposes.”

During the interview, Stanley called Norment’s proposal “a great betrayal.”

VA GOP State Senators @BillStanley and @BillDeSteph, JF and @ChrisBSaxman Debate Tommy Norment’s Big Cave.

Stanley says “It’s a great betrayal”https://t.co/8jJINlO2Ji via @YouTube — John Fredericks (@jfradioshow) July 9, 2019

“Last night I offered my resignation… I offered my resignation as the majority whip because I think we’ve tried to fool our caucus and I’m not standing for it,” said Stanley.

Political experts call Norment’s bill surprising and unexpected considering Republicans have historically blocked gun-control measures.

Stanley went on to say that he is “upset,” “stunned,” “dumbfounded” and “mad.”

Tuesday afternoon, Norment announced he would withdraw the gun bill he proposed because “as currently drafted, the legislation represents neither my views nor my intention.”

“I do not support -nor will I support – any measure that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Norment added.

Norment apologized to his caucus and moved to reinstate Stanley to his position as GOP majority whip, according to The Associated Press.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.