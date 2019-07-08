Track Storms in Virginia

Police investigate community’s 2nd fatal officer-involved shooting in as many weeks

Posted 9:49 am, July 8, 2019

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County, Virginia.

Both the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Timberville Town Police were called to a home on Mechanicsville Road Sunday night to investigate reports of a man firing a weapon and attempting to enter a home.

When officers arrived, they 41-year-old Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., of Rockingham, outside the home, police said.

“[He] walked around an outbuilding and began advancing on the police officer and sheriff’s deputy in a threatening manner,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “When Dellinger refused to comply with officers’ commands to stop, they fired at him. The officers attempted life-saving measures on Dellinger, but he died at the scene.”

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Dellinger’s body.

This is the second fatal-officer involved shooting in that Virginia community in the last month.

In late June, a Timberville Police Officer shot and killed a man who attacked him with a sword. That incident is also under investigation by Virginia State Police.

