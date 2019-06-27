× Police shoot Virginia man who attacked officer with sword

ROCKINGHAM, Va. — A Timberville man was shot and killed by police after he attacked an officer with a sword, according to Virginia State Police.

The Timberville police officer was called to a home on Lone Pine Drive Wednesday night to investigate an “ongoing domestic situation,” police said.

“When the Timberville police officer arrived, he found an adult male subject – 50-year-old Michael S. Norquest, barricaded inside the residence,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said. “The officer was able to make entry into the residence and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword. The officer fired at Norquest, who died at the scene.”

The police officer suffered a serious injury and has since been treated and released from the hospital, Coffey added.

The Medical Examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy on Norquest. Virginia State Police is investigate the fatal interaction.

Timberville is near Harrisonburg in Rockingham County, about 150 miles northwest of Richmond.

This is a developing story.