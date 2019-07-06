Staying muggy with some storms around this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will stay quite muggy the rest of the weekend into Monday. Highs Saturday will be near or break 90° in many locations.

Widely scattered storms will be around Saturday afternoon and evening. Not all areas will see rain, but the storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall and the potential for some strong gusts.

A cold front will move in from the north on Sunday, increasing the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Due to the high humidity, storms will produce torrential downpours. Highs will be in the 85° to 90° range.

This front will move into northern North Carolina on Monday. Although it will be cooler, it will remain humid with showers and storms in the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

We will dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday, and it will be a little less humid.

Hotter and more humid weather will return for the second half of the week and next weekend.

The chance for a shower or storm increases a little on Thursday.

