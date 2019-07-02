2 bodies found in pond
Cyclist killed
$20,000 reward offered

Police identify man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

Posted 3:12 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, July 2, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

The first shooting was reported at about 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying near the front of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man has been identified as Tyrell J. Thomas, 27, of the 2300 block of Bethel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe he was also shot on Bethel Street.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.