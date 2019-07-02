× Police identify man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood.

The first shooting was reported at about 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying near the front of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man has been identified as Tyrell J. Thomas, 27, of the 2300 block of Bethel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe he was also shot on Bethel Street.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.