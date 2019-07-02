One man killed, second man hurt in shooting on same Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed and a second man hurt in a shooting on the same Richmond street, according to Richmond Police.
The first shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. A short time later, another man victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators believe he was also shot on Bethel Street.
If you know anything about these shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
37.555118 -77.418571