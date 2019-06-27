Portion of 9th street downtown will be closed for additional 2 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — A portion of 9th Street near the Capitol downtown will be closed for an additional two weeks as construction on a pedestrian tunnel continues.

The Department of General Services is digging a pedestrian tunnel under 9th Street as part of the General Assembly Building project.

Work began on the pedestrian tunnel on May 28 and was expected to be complete by the end of June.

City officials have now approved a lane closure extension to allow more time for excavation of a pedestrian tunnel. All lanes of 9th Street between Grace and Broad streets will remain closed to traffic.

The project is now expected to be completed by July 15

The closure includes the following changes to nearby streets:

All northbound traffic on Ninth Street will be redirected west at Grace Street.

The eastbound lanes of Grace Street will end at 8th Street; northbound traffic should use 7th Street and southbound traffic will be diverted on 8th Street.

No public street parking will be allowed from 8th to 9th streets on Grace Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution and observe any traffic control signage.

When complete, the pedestrian tunnel will connect the new General Assembly Building and a new parking garage that will be built at the corner of 9th and Broad streets.