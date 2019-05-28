Construction closes portion of 9th street downtown through the end of June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A portion of 9th Street near the Capitol downtown will close for a construction project over the next month.

The Department of General Services is digging a pedestrian tunnel under 9th Street as part of the General Assembly Building project.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 28, all lanes of 9th Street between Grace and Broad streets will close to traffic. The construction work will impact travel on a section of the street through the end of June.

A pedestrian walkway will remain accessible.

The closure will include the following changes to nearby streets:

All northbound traffic on 9th Street will be redirected west at Grace Street.

The eastbound lanes of Grace Street will end at 8th Street; northbound traffic should use 7th Street and southbound traffic will be diverted on 8th Street.

No public street parking will be allowed from 8th to 9th streets on Grace Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution and observe any traffic control signage while DGS works with the City of Richmond to reroute traffic around that area.

When complete, the pedestrian tunnel will connect the new General Assembly Building and a new parking garage that will be built at the corner of 9th and Broad streets.