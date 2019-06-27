× Man arrested, charged for February murder of Southampton mother

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the February murder of a Southhampton mother.

James Goodwyn Jr, 39, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Cynthia Carver on Thursday morning.

Goodwyn was located and arrested without incident in Virginia Beach. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Carver, 34, was reported missing on February 22.

Evidence at Carver’s home on Everett Street in Newsoms suggested she may have been abducted, the FBI said.