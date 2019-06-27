× Catholic Diocese of Richmond adds names to list of priests accused of sexually abusing children

RICHMOND, Va. — The names of six priests have been added to the more than 40 priests with “credible and substantiated claim of sexual abuse against a minor,” the Catholic Diocese of Richmond reported Thursday.

“The names were added after additional information was brought forward and a review was completed in consultation with the Diocesan Office of Safe Environment and the Diocesan Review Board,” a spokesperson for the Diocese said.

The six priests added are:

Stanley F. Banaszek (Deceased) — Religious Order Priest, Maryknoll Order

Anthony M. Canu (Deceased) — Religious Order Priest, Third Order Regular Franciscan Friars

Patrick J. Cassidy (Deceased) — Diocesan Priest

Leonardo G. Mateo (Deceased) — Extern Priest, Archdiocese of Tagbilaran (Philippines)

Thomas D. Sykes (Deceased) — Religious Order Priest, Franciscan Friars of Atonement

Vincent The Quang Nguyen (Status Unknown) — Extern Priest, Archdiocese of Saigon (Vietnam)

“Back in February, when we published a list of clergy against whom there are credible and substantiated claims of child sexual abuse, we acknowledged the list would be updated,” the Most Reverend Barry C. Knestout, bishop of Richmond, said. “As we continue to engage with survivors of abuse and learn more about the history of our diocese, we continue our commitment to transparency. It is my sincere hope that the additions of these individuals will help provide healing for anyone who suffered at their hands.”

The Diocese of Richmond asked victims of sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the diocese to report abuse to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552-7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim Assistance Reporting (VAC) number at 1-877-

887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.