Wife of Richmond animal cruelty suspect remains in critical condition

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman found “not conscious” with life-threatening injuries in the backyard of her Southside home is in critical condition, according to Richmond Police.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced the arrest of John E. Faircloth, 54, of the 1300 block of Chambers Street on Friday.

Faircloth was charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty and 18 counts of noncompliance, which covers failure to update rabies vaccinations, city licenses, and/or breeders permit, according to police. The charges also include felony torture of an animal causing death.

RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters said the suspect turned himself in to police after warrants were issued for his arrest on Thursday night.

But, a search warrant of Faircloth’s Chambers Street home executed on May 24 revealed more trouble on the property.

The search warrant showed on May 23 Richmond Ambulance Authority found Faircloth’s wife “not conscious in the backyard” and “was transported to VCU Medical Center Emergency Center where she was seen for injuries consistent with head trauma that is considered life-threatening by medical staff.”

“Law enforcement observed multiple scratches on Faircloth’s person which were consistent with being in some form of altercation,” according to the warrant.

A Richmond Police spokesperson stated, “Detectives are investigating this as a possible neglect case. The victim is currently in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.”

CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone analyzed the Chambers Street search warrant.

“The search warrant gives an indication [Faircloth] made inconsistent statements which is often indicative of some sort of deception,” Stone stated. “If he made deceptive statements, which indicates in the search warrant that he did, then that’s something that would be viewed by a prosecutor as indicating a consciousness of guilt.”

Charges are pending against a suspect, according to detectives.

Officers seized rags, receipts, multiple cats, four dogs, and a cell phone from the home, according to the warrant.

CBS 6 Reporter Brendan King observed a “no trespassing” sign posted by the City of Richmond on the front door stating the suspect’s home was deemed unfit and unsafe for humans to enter.

Trash bags, cardboard boxes, and belongings were littered in the front yard.

Neighbors said Faircloth moved out several weeks ago.

Online records showed Faircloth has been released from jail and attempts to reach out for comment were unsuccessful.

He is due in court to face the animal cruelty charges on July 18.