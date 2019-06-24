× 15-year-old charged in murder of Richmond man, police seeking two other suspects

RICHMOND, Va. — A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old killed in his Richmond home. Police are working to identify two other suspects.

The 15-year-old of Henrico was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maiming or killing a companion animal and animal cruelty.

RPD detectives have determined that on the night of Friday, June 21, the juvenile suspect was involved in a robbery that led to the shooting death of Arthur Robinson III, 33, inside his home in the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road.

Detectives believe two other masked suspects were involved, but have not yet identified them.

As the three suspects ran off after the incident, the victim’s pit bull began to chase them.

One of the suspects then shot the dog in the chest. The pit bull is recovering from its injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.