× Victim identified in Warwick Road homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of last night’s homicide on Old Warwick Road as Arthur Robinson III, 33, of the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Old Warwick Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. yesterday night for the report of a shooting, When police arrived they found Arthur Robinson III suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries this morning.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.