Summer begins Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — The astronomical start of summer occurs Friday, June 21, at 11:54 a.m.

The direct rays of the sun, which were over the Equator on the first day of Spring, reach the northernmost point in the Northern Hemisphere, located over the Tropic of Cancer.

Friday’s sunrise is 5:48 a.m. and the sunset is 8:34 p.m.

Locally, it will be a bit cooler and less humid for Friday afternoon. Humidity levels will continue to drop into Friday night. It will stay comfortable through Saturday night, but it will turn more humid Sunday into Monday.

High temperatures are expected to be near or above 90° most of next week.

