Severe storm threat Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will track across Virginia Thursday evening. Hot and muggy conditions, combined with some sunshine, will allow strong to severe storms to form.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for much of central Virginia.

Storms will be possible until around sunset. The highest chance for the storms in the metro is from roughly 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Leftover showers may linger until around midnight in a few spots.

Much of the CBS 6 viewing area is under a slight risk of severe weather. However, from around the Tri Cities and southward, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather.

The primary severe threat will be strong winds. Storms will produce torrential rainfall and may also have hail. Due to some wind shear in the atmosphere, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially in the enhanced risk area.

Behind this cold front, it will turn less humid on Friday. The summer solstice occurs at 11:54 a.m.

