Construction worker dies after falling from roof at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A construction worker has died after falling four stories from the roof of a University of Richmond residence hall on Wednesday morning.

The roofing contractor has been identified as Cristino Santiago Vasquez Clemente, 55, of Richmond.

A school spokesperson said the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 Wednesday morning, when Vasquez Clemente, working at the Lora Robins Residence Hall construction site, fell from the roof of the building.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher sent the following email to the university community:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the passing yesterday morning of an employee of a subcontractor who fell from the roof while working at the Lora Robins residence hall construction site. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Cristino Santiago Vasquez Clemente, 55, of Richmond. I know our entire community extends its care and concern at this difficult time. Construction at the site has been halted. Health and safety officials have been notified and University staff will provide them assistance. I also want to extend my thanks to University public safety officials who responded to the accident yesterday and provided the utmost care and support at the scene.”

