Contractor hospitalized after falling from roof at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A roofing contractor has been hospitalized after falling from the roof of a University of Richmond residence hall.

A school spokesperson said the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 Wednesday morning, when an employee of a roofing subcontractor working at the Lora Robins Residence Hall construction site fell from the roof of the building.

The worker was transported to VCU Medical Center. There is no word on their condition at this time.

School officials say construction at the residence hall has been halted.

“Health and safety officials have been notified and University staff will provide them support and assistance,” said a university spokesperson.