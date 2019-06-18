Police identify man killed in shooting outside of Richmond market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified a Richmond man who was shot to death on the city’s Northside Monday night.

Police received a call of a person shot at the North Avenue Market and Deli at 2301 North Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, identified as 33-year-old Omar T. Green, in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A male suspect was reportedly seen running from the scene wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He is described as a black male.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.