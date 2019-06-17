× Crime Insider: Man dies following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after a shooting in Richmond Monday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police received a call about an aggravated assault at the North Avenue Market and Deli at 2301 North Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, was transferred to a local hospital suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources say the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A suspect was described as a black male suspect wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black gloves.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.