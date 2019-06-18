× No Parking zones, Saturday street closures for Arthur Ashe Boulevard ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — Several streets will be closed in Richmond Saturday as hundreds are expected to attend the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 and will reopen at 2 p.m.

Kensington Avenue between North Sheppard and North Mulberry Streets

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Patterson Avenue and Hanover Avenue

North Colonial Avenue between Kensington Avenue and Patterson Avenue

Stuart Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street

Hanover Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street

No Parking zones will be in place from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22

Boulevard locations:

400 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Kensington Avenue and Stuart Avenue

500 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (west side only) between Patterson Avenue and Kensington Avenue

2800-2900 block of Kensington Avenue (both sides) between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street.

No Parking zones will be in place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22

Battery Park Locations:

2500 block of The Terrace (both sides) between Overbrook and Lancaster Roads

2500 block of Montrose Avenue (both sides) between The Terrace and West Lancaster Road

400 block of West Lancaster Road (both sides) between The Terrace and Montrose Avenue

Arthur Ashe Monument Locations:

900 block of Roseneath Road (west side only) between Monument Avenue and Wythe Avenue

The City of Richmond is planning a three-day celebration to commemorate the renaming of the Boulevard to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Beginning Thursday, June 20, the city will hold several family-friendly events from bowling and movies at the park, culminating with an official sign unveiling on Saturday, June 22.