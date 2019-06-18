No Parking zones, Saturday street closures for Arthur Ashe Boulevard ceremony
RICHMOND, Va. — Several streets will be closed in Richmond Saturday as hundreds are expected to attend the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony.
The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 and will reopen at 2 p.m.
Kensington Avenue between North Sheppard and North Mulberry Streets
North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Patterson Avenue and Hanover Avenue
North Colonial Avenue between Kensington Avenue and Patterson Avenue
Stuart Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street
Hanover Avenue between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Mulberry Street
No Parking zones will be in place from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22
Boulevard locations:
400 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (both sides) between Kensington Avenue and Stuart Avenue
500 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard (west side only) between Patterson Avenue and Kensington Avenue
2800-2900 block of Kensington Avenue (both sides) between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North Sheppard Street.
No Parking zones will be in place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22
Battery Park Locations:
2500 block of The Terrace (both sides) between Overbrook and Lancaster Roads
2500 block of Montrose Avenue (both sides) between The Terrace and West Lancaster Road
400 block of West Lancaster Road (both sides) between The Terrace and Montrose Avenue
Arthur Ashe Monument Locations:
900 block of Roseneath Road (west side only) between Monument Avenue and Wythe Avenue
The City of Richmond is planning a three-day celebration to commemorate the renaming of the Boulevard to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Beginning Thursday, June 20, the city will hold several family-friendly events from bowling and movies at the park, culminating with an official sign unveiling on Saturday, June 22.