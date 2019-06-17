× Richmond Schools recognize National Teacher of the year with new district-wide award

RICHMOND, Va. — A new Richmond Public Schools district-wide award will honor Rodney A. Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year.

The “Rodney A. Robinson Equity in Education Award” will recognize a Richmond Public Schools’ staff member who exemplifies excellence in equity, and who has made extraordinary contributions in ensuring that all RPS students have an equal opportunity to succeed by being provided with the resources, standards, and support they need to be prepared for their futures.

According to RPS, recipients will demonstrate “a superior understanding of the unique challenges and barriers faced by our students and provide systems and supports in place to help them overcome those barriers.”

“RPS is committed to creating a more equitable future for our children,” said School Board Chair Dawn Page. “So, it’s important that we recognize and uplift those individuals who are setting the standard for equity and excellence within our school system. We are thrilled to recognize Mr. Robinson with this new award bearing his name. He is an inspiration to our students and teachers and his positive impact on RPS will endure for many years to come.”

At a celebration in his honor on Monday, Mr. Robinson received the inaugural award while surrounded by City leaders, colleagues, and friends.

“I stand here to represent equity in education,” said Robinson. “Economic equity, and that is to ensure all students have funding to receive the services they need to be successful. I am also here to represent cultural equity so students have people who like them sound, look like them, and appreciate their culture, and show them they can be whatever they want to be.”