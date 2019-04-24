Richmond teacher Rodney Robinson named National Teacher of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Schools teacher Rodney Robinson has been named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made live on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday morning. Robinson, who teaches history at Virgie Binford Education Center inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center, beat out three other finalists to win the prestigious honor.

The Richmond schools teacher said he considered himself a facilitator to direct his student towards learning.

"My students are the most vulnerable kids in society," Robinson said while he accepted the state-wide award last year. "They have succumbed to the pressure of urban living and made mistakes that they are paying for, but they still persevere and strive for success. They are my inspiration, and I will fight to my last heartbeat for them."

Robinson has credited his parents with putting him on the path to success.

"My mother always pushed me, she always told me to do my best. My father as well, they always stressed education," Robinson told CBS 6 last year.

Robinson said he became a teacher to honor his mother, who struggled to receive an education after being denied an education as growing up due to segregation in rural Virginia.

"They told me education was a gateway to new opportunities in life," he added.

It is a lesson he teaches his incarcerated students, both inside the classroom and through motivational messages he uses to decorate the hallways.

“His classroom is a collaborative partnership between himself and his students and is anchored in him providing a civic centered education that promotes social-emotional growth,” according to his profile. “Robinson uses the knowledge he has gained from his students to develop alternative programs to prevent students from entering the school-to-prison pipeline.

Robinson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Virginia State University and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University, is a 19-year veteran of Richmond Public Schools. He previously taught at Armstrong High, Wythe High, and Brown Middle School.

"Words cannot express how proud we are of Mr. Robinson and how thrilled we are to have him represent Richmond Public Schools (RPS) and the entire United States teaching profession," a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said. "Rodney teaches and leads with love – love for his students and their families, love for his colleagues, and love for his community. He sees the hope, promise, and potential in every single one of the young people he teaches and gives his entire self to them, in and out of the classroom. He represents everything we stand for: boundless love for our students, a fierce commitment to equity, and an unyielding pursuit of

excellence."

The National Teacher of the Year Program dates to 1952 and is considered the oldest and most prestigious national honors program that focuses public attention on excellence in teaching.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.