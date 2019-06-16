Thunderstorm chances increasing again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humidity levels will continue to rise Sunday afternoon, and it will be fairly muggy for the first half of the week.

Highs Sunday will be near 90° across central and southeastern Virginia.

Lows Monday morning will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday will be hotter with highs in the 90s across the metro.

With this rise in heat and humidity, the threat of thunderstorms will increase too.

Scattered storms will be around Sunday afternoon into early Sunday night. The highest chance of rain will be across northern and northwestern Virginia.

Storms will affect more areas Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Due to the high humidity, locally heavy downpours will occur. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts. The chance for this is higher across northern Virginia.

Rain chances will diminish late in the week, and it will turn a little less humid.

