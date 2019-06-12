× Where children can get free meals in Chesterfield and Hanover this summer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield and Hanover Schools are participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which provides low-income children with nutritious meals when school is not in session.

The program offers free breakfast and lunch to children up to age 18. The meals are provided based on USDA nutrition guidelines.

No registration is required and meals will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

All meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age and disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians are not eligible for the free meal service.

The Summer Food Service Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Program will also provide free meals in Henrico County this summer.

Hanover County:

For a limited time in June and July, Hanover Schools will offer a free nutritious breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in HCPS summer classes or the Hanover Parks and Recreation summer programs at John M. Gandy Elementary School (JGES) and Mechanicsville Elementary School (MES), as well as any child in the community who is age 18 or younger.

Meals will be provided to children at the following sites:

John M. Gandy Elementary School

201 Archie Cannon Drive

Ashland, VA 23005

Mechanicsville Elementary School

7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

When:

June 25-27 (Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m.—12:45 p.m.)

July 1-3 (Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m.—12:45 p.m.)

July 8-11 (Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m.—12:45 p.m.)

July 15-18 (Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.—8:30 a.m., Lunch: 12:15 p.m.—12:45 p.m.)

Chesterfield:

The free meals will be offered from Monday through Thursday each week at 23 sites throughout Chesterfield County.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at various times, depending on location.

Meals will be provided to children at the following sites:

Bellwood ES:

June 17 through June 28, 2019;

Monday through Thursday, Breakfast: 9:00-

9:30 AM and Lunch 12:00 – 12:55 PM

Meadowbrook HS:

June 17 through August

23, 2019 Monday through Friday Breakfast

9:00-9:30 and Monday through Thursday Lunch

11:30 -12:00 noon

Falling Creek ES:

June 17 through July 3,

2019 Monday through Thursday, Breakfast:

8:45 – 9:25 AM and Lunch 11:05 – 11:40 AM

Beulah ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday, Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:30 AM and Lunch 10:30 – 12:30 PM

Chalkley ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday, Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:20 AM and Lunch 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Christian ES:

July 8 through August 1,

2019 Monday through Thursday, Breakfast:

9:00 – 9:30 AM and Lunch 10:50 – 12:00 Noon

Curtis ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:20 AM and Lunch 11:30 – 12:45 PM

E.Scott ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday, Breakfast: 9:00-

9:30 AM and Lunch 11:00 – 12:15 PM

Salem ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast 8:50 – 9:20

AM and Lunch 11:30 – 12:10 PM

Bensley Comm Center:

July 8 through August 1,

2019 Monday through Thursday Lunch 1:00 – 1:30 PM

Ettrick ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday, Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:25 AM and Lunch 11:00 – 12:05 PM

Davis Middle:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast 7:50 – 8:00

am and Lunch 11:20 – 11:45 AM

Gates ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast:9:00 – 9:30

AM and Lunch 11:00 – 12:30 PM

Harrowgate ES:

July 8 through August 1,

2019 Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 8:45

– 9:15 AM and Lunch 12:30 – 1:00 PM

Hopkins ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:20 AM and Lunch 11:00 – 12:00 Noon

Matoaca ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 9:00 –

9:30 AM and Lunch 10:00 – 12:00 Noon

Providence ES:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 7:45 -8:00

AM and Lunch 11:00 – 11:45 AM

Providence MS:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Breakfast: 7:45-8:15

AM and Lunch 10:45 – 11:45 AM

Chester Library:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 PM

Ettrick-Matoaca Library:

July 8 through August

1, 2019 Monday through Thursday Lunch 11:30 -12:30 PM

LaPrade Library:

July 8 through August 1, 2019

Monday through Thursday Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 PM

Meadowdale Library:

July 8 through August 1,

2019 Monday through Thursday Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 PM