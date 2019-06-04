× Where children and teens can get free meals in Henrico this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – While summer is an exciting time for students, its also a time of year that can be difficult for children who rely on school to get their meals.

Henrico County Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to children up to age 18 through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.

The program provides low-income children with nutritious meals when school is not in session. The meals are provided based on USDA nutrition guidelines.

The free meals will be offered from Monday through Thursday each week at 30 sites throughout Henrico County. All children are eligible for free meals, whether they are enrolled in summer programs or not.

Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specific breakfast and lunch times will vary depending on the location.

No registration is required and meals will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians are not eligible for the free meal service.

Meals will be provided to children at the following sites:

Recreation and Parks open sites (elementary schools):

– Adams ES, 600 S. Laburnum Ave.: June 24-Aug. 8

– Laburnum ES, 500 Meriwether Ave.: June 24-Aug. 8

– Ratcliffe ES, 2901 Thalen St.: June 24-Aug. 8

– Ridge ES, 8910 Three Chopt Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Ward ES, 3400 Darbytown Road: June 24-Aug. 8

Recreation and Parks open sites (recreational facilities):

– Confederate Hills Recreation Center, 302 Lee Ave.: June 24-Aug. 8

– Dorey Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave.: June 24-Aug. 8

– Elko Community and Recreation Center, 6216 White Oak Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Hidden Creek Community Center, 2417 Brockway Lane, June 24-Aug. 8

Elementary School open sites:

– Baker ES, 6651 Willson Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Crestview ES, 1901 Charles St.: July 8-Aug. 1

– Donahoe ES, 1801 Graves Road: July 8-Aug. 1

– Glen Lea ES, 3909 Austin Ave.: June 24-Aug. 1

– Harvie ES, 3401 Harvie Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Highland Springs ES, 600 Pleasant St.: July 8-Aug. 1

– Holladay ES, 7300 Galaxie Road: July 8-Aug. 1

– Longan ES, 9200 Mapleview Ave.: July 8-Aug. 1

– Sandston ES, 7 Naglee Ave.: July 8-Aug. 1

Middle and High School open sites:

– Brookland MS, 9200 Lydell Drive: June 24-Aug. 8

– CodeRVA Academy 1405 Cummings Drive: July 8-Aug. 8

– Elko MS, 5901 Elko Road: June 24-Aug. 1

– Fairfield MS, 5121 Nine Mile Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Henrico HS, 302 Azalea Ave.: June 24-Aug. 1

– Hermitage HS, 8301 Hungary Spring Road: June 24-July 11

– Highland Springs HS, 15 S. Oak Ave.: June 24-Aug. 1

– Moody MS, 7800 Woodman Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– Quioccasin MS, 9400 Quioccasin Road: June 24-Aug. 8

– John Rolfe MS, 6901 Messer Road: June 24-July 25

– Virginia Randolph Education Center, 2204 Mountain Road: July 8-Aug. 1