Here’s when the wet and humid pattern will break

RICHMOND, Va. -- A stubborn area of low pressure will continue to send waves of moisture at us through Monday. It will not rain this entire time, but there will be batches of showers and storms at times. Due to the high humidity, locally heavy downpours are possible.

A warm front will lift north of the area on Monday, allowing highs to jump into the low and mid 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger more showers and storms later in the day. If we get some breaks for sun, some strong storms with heavy rainfall will be possible.

After the cold front passes Monday night, showers will exit Tuesday morning. We will see sunshine and lower humidity Tuesday afternoon.

Our next system will spread rain in from the south later Wednesday. It will turn a bit more humid Wednesday night into Thursday. Yet another cold front will pass Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Behind this front, it will be dry and less humid for Friday.

A couple of computer models are showing the chance for a few showers next weekend (mostly on Saturday). However, an ensemble of models are indicating high pressure will build in and keep us dry Friday through much of Sunday. We will continue to update the forecast this week.

