Thousands gather to honor 12 victims of mass shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- People from across the state came together tonight at a memorial for the 12 people killed and four injured in last Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

"I knew I needed to be here, there was no other place I could have been tonight," was a sentiment echoed by patrons.

Thousands gathered at Rock Church in Virginia Beach to honor and grieve for the 12 lives lost.

Leaders of all faiths, Gov. Ralph Northam, and Senator Mark Warner were all in attendance.

"Sometimes you feel like what you`re going through, nobody cares, but the community is showing that we all care and I hope that that touched the family and really give them a peace of mind," resident Cynthia Toxley said. "Right now, we`re united and I`m walking away with a feeling of, we need to keep doing this unity and we`re Virginia Beach first and for most. Virginia Beach is Virginia Beach strong, and you can feel it in that room."

Tonight was just one of many memorial services held for the 12 victims killed in the shooting.

The city says there will be more this weekend.