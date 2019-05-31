Police respond to active shooter report; Virginia Beach Municipal Center on lockdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon, WTKR reports.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

As a result, the complex is on lockdown while police respond.

“We had officers with their guns drawn in this parking lot,” WTKR reporter Kofo Lasaki said. “That’s a lot of what we’ve been seeing.”

Additionally, Lasaki said she had seen dozens of police cars and “heard gunshots earlier.”

However, it is unclear if those shots were fired by police.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.