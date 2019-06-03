Virginia Beach City Employees cope with mass shooting during vigil: ‘I’ve been shaking since Friday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jenny Bradley’s husband is one of many city employees trying to cope with Friday's mass shooting.

“He’s doing better, he’s worried about his friend who witnessed and saw things no one should ever see.”

On Monday, many city employees had the day off, reeling from Friday's tragedy when a 40-year-old city engineer opened fire, killing twelve people inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

City employee Molly Speck said that she's been shaking since Friday.

“You don’t really process what’s happening until they give you the all clear and you’re allowed to leave and the adrenaline leaves."

On Monday night, twelve candles were lit for twelve lives cut short - and a 13th for the family of Dwyane Craddock, the mass shooting suspect.

Along with the service, counselors and therapy dogs offered some comfort.

“We wanted to create a space for them just to grieve and to find God's comfort in the midst of all this pain," said Rev. Beth Anderson of Courthouse Community United Methodist Church

“I needed it today...needed the chance to cry with people who wouldn’t judge and to heal," Speck said.

Most city employees who work in the municipal building will return to work on Tuesday morning, however, Building 2 where that shooting took place will remain closed indefinitely.