× Citizen tips lead to arrest in connection to Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting last week in Richmond’s Southside, thanks to police tips from citizens.

Carlos D. Horne, 37, of the 2900 block of Hull Street was taken into custody yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, an RPD sergeant heard gunfire in the 3000 block of Hull Street.

Once on the scene, he located a man who has been shot, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Horne has been charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

“I would like thank the numerous citizens who reached out to us with helpful information,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Richard Edwards. “This is a great example of how getting tips quickly can help us make an arrest.”

Anyone who may have a tip to share is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant G. Wade at (804) 646-0606 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.