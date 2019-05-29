× Two people shot within 10 minutes

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating two shootings in the City of Richmond that happened within 10 minutes of each other.

At about 9:50 Tuesday night, police responded to the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue for the first shooting. Once on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at about 10:00 Tuesday night. Police responded to the 3000 block of Hull Street for the shooting. Once on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.