‘Multiple fatalities’ in church bus crash on US 460

Two people shot within 10 minutes

Posted 6:14 am, May 29, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating two shootings in the City of Richmond that happened within 10 minutes of each other.

At about 9:50 Tuesday night, police responded to the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue for the first shooting. Once on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at about 10:00 Tuesday night. Police responded to the 3000 block of Hull Street for the shooting. Once on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.