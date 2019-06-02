Heat and humidity take a brief break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front moving through Sunday night will usher much cooler and less humid air into the Commonwealth for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs Monday will fail to reach 80° in most areas, and may not even break 75° across northwestern Virginia.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 50s across southeastern Virginia, but many outlying areas will drop into the 40s. This will be the coolest weather in three weeks.

Highs Tuesday will be 75° to 80°, but it will turn warmer and more humid for the rest of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but there's the chance for storms each day through next weekend.

