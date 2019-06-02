Cold front will bring scattered severe storms, cooler weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will cause scattered storms across Virginia Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Ahead of the front, it will be humid with highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Isolated storms will a bit more numerous towards evening.

Storms will drop some heavy rainfall. A few storms may produce damaging winds and large hail, especially north of Interstate 64.

The severe threat will end by late evening. A few leftover showers are possible across southeastern Virginia overnight, but most areas will be clear towards daybreak.

It will be cooler and less humid on Monday with highs in the 70s.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the 40s and 50s, the coolest weather in three weeks.

It will turn warmer and more humid for the middle and end of the week.

