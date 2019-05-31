Update on Friday severe storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level disturbance will move through the Mid-Atlantic today, bringing us a good chance for storms, some of which could be severe.

"The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail, but a tornado or two will also be possible," CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said. "The greatest threat will be from Richmond south and east. Timing will be after 5 p.m., with the threat possibly extending as late as 11 p.m."

Temperatures will be lower today, with most areas remaining in the 80s.

A few storms will be possible on Saturday, but the better chance for rain will come on Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

