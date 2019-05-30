Pastor: Shiloh Baptist Church van crash victims were ‘blessing to the community’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch CBS 6 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for reporter Cameron Thompson's complete report.

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Pastor Benjamin Brown Jr., alongside his wife Virtley, is remembering the four members of Shiloh Baptist Church killed on their way to a revival Tuesday night.

Eleven members of the congregation were onboard the churhc van when it was hit from behind by a large pick-up carrying metal on a trailer near Mount Zion Church in Dinwiddie County.

The crash victims were identified by police as James Farley, 87; Wartena Somerville, 36; Delois Williams, 72; and Constance Wynn, 85.

"All of them were great people and we’re going to miss them dearly," Brown said. "They were such a blessing to the church and even to the Blackstone community."

Brown remembered Constance Wynn as a "great mother," Delois Williams as a "sweet, hard worker" who "loved the Lord, James Farley as a "jokester" who was always at the church and Wartena Somerville as a quiet, "praying woman."

Brown was at his house when he got the call and rushed to the "tragic" scene.

Since the crash, Brown said the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

"Thank God for them," Brown said "It’s what we do and what you’re seeing is love."

And Brown said thanks to that love, he’s certain the church will get through this stronger than before.

"Nobody’s lost any faith in God. We understand sometimes things happen in life," Brown explained. "We can’t explain it, don’t know why, but it doesn’t deter our faith and how we believe in God."

A vigil will be held at Nottoway Middle School Thursday at 6 p.m.

Four other victims injured in the crash remain hospitalized.

The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

"A Ford E-350 multi-passenger van was traveling west on Route 460 when it slowed to make a right turn into a church parking lot," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "A Ford F-450 truck pulling a trailer loaded with metal failed to stop in time and rear-ended the van. The impact of the crash caused the van to overturn several times before it finally came to rest on its side off the right side of Route 460. Meanwhile, the truck ran off the left side of Route 460 and struck the guardrail."

The driver of the truck, identified as 47-year-old Robert Lee Allen, of Norfolk, suffered minors injuries. Charges against him are pending.