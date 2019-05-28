‘Multiple fatalities’ in crash involving tractor-trailer on US 460

Posted 7:56 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27PM, May 28, 2019

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused multiple fatalities on Tuesday, closing down all Westbound lanes on US-460 in Dinwiddie County.

Police were dispatched to the crash at US 460 and Mt. Zion Church, west of Baltimore Road, on Tuesday evening.

Crime Insider sources say members from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone were killed when a church bus they were riding on collided with another vehicle while en route to Mt. Zion Church.

Witnesses say helicopters are currently on scene.

Drivers can expect delays throughout the evening.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

 

