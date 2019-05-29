× Virginia woman credits her mom after winning $146,206.85

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a memorable Memorial Day for Harmony Smith. The 25-year-old Warsaw woman won $146,206.85 at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium at Colonial Downs in New Kent County.

“It felt good. I am overwhelmed,” Smith said of her big win. “It is a blessing that my mom took me to Rosie’s and I thank her for that.”

Smith said she would use the money to pay her new 2019 Chevrolet Malibu car loan.

With the win, Smith became the new largest jackpot winner in Rosie’s short history. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened April 23.

She won playing a “historical horseracing machine (HHR) with the American 7 All Stars theme,” a Rosie’s spokesperson said.

While they look like typical slot machines, which Virginia does not allow, the machines at Rosie’s are historical horse racing machines that base the games off an algorithm that randomly generators the results of 90,000 past horse races. Players manually pick horses within each race, and the machines display odds for each horse in a given race.

Rosie’s is opening a location on Midlothian Turnpike in June.