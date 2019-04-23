× Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opens in Virginia

NEW KENT, Va. — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened Tuesday at Colonial Downs in New Kent County.

The horse racing track is now a place where people can wager on simulcast horse racing and via 600 historical horse racing (HHR) machines.

“Today marks an enormous economic development milestone for New Kent, the region and the entire Commonwealth that has brought together gaming enthusiasts, horse lovers and the community to experience an exciting and fun activity,” Aaron Gomes, chief operating office of Colonial Downs Group, said.

Money made from the HHR machines will help fund the return of live horse racing to the New Kent track, according to a Rosie’s spokesperson. Live horse racing is scheduled to return to Colonial Downs on August 8.

“Rosie’s is critical to the rebirth and revitalization of horse racing and the equine industry in Virginia,” John Marshall, senior vice president and general manager of Colonial Downs Group, said. “We could not be more excited that live thoroughbred horse racing is just months away.”

The Virginia Oaks & Virginia Derby are scheduled for August 31.

Rosie’s in New Kent will be open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on weekends.

Rosie’s is opening a location on Midlothian Turnpike in June, a Vinton in May, and in Hampton later this year.

