× Dozens gather to pray for healing after park shooting that killed 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. — Hearts are still heavy for those who were at Carter Jones Park in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

“They`re hurt, they`re bothered. They have a lot of questions,” said Charles Willis.

On Tuesday, those who were at the park Sunday, gathered outside New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Manchester, as they prayed for peace and healing following the death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.

“There`s a lot of trauma. A lot of trauma amongst the adults as well as the children. Right now there`s a courageous community conversation going on about gun violence,” said Willis. “We`re opening the doors of the church tonight to say hey, lets have that conversation.”

Over at Carter Jones Park, other community members along with Richmond Police, gathered for the same reason.

“So tonight God, I pray father, for peace in Richmond God.”

“The community is just stunned, we`re actually stunned that something like this can actually happen in our community,” said Robert Morris. “Why do we have so many guns in low income areas, where are they coming from? And how do these young guys their hands on guns?”

Shots rang out around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday near a basketball court at Carter Jones Park in south Richmond, officials said. The community cookout was happening separately from the altercation that ended in gunfire, according to Smith.

“There were people at the basketball courts playing basketball. That’s where we believe the incident originated,” Smith said. “Anybody who may have seen activities in that area or may have witnessed the argument that led to the shots being fired, call 780-1000.”

A GoFundMe account has been set-up to help the family of Markiya.

Anyone with photos, video, or information about this homicide is asked to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or athttp://www.7801000.com.