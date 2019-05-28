How you can help Markiya Dickson’s parents after their daughter was killed in a Richmond park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A GoFundMe account has been set-up to help the family of a little girl killed in a Richmond park. Markiya Dickson, 9, was killed Sunday evening during a community Memorial Day Weekend cookout at Fonticello/Carter Jones Park.

The shooting happened in a section of the park away from the cookout, however a bullet struck the third grade student. She died at the hospital.

"Markiya Simone Dickson was a loving daughter, friend and sister who was taken way too soon," a message on the GoFundMe page read. "She will be missed dearly. Please help the family through this difficult time with prayer, donations and love."

Police are still looking for the person -- or people -- who fired guns at the park.

"This is a heartbreaking case where a young child’s life was taken and another child was injured due to gun violence," Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo said. "We believe there were many people in the park [Sunday night] and we’re asking anyone with information, photos or videos to provide it to detectives. Even the smallest bit of information could help us bring closure for both of these families."

City leaders came out Tuesday morning to denounce the "senseless" violence.

"This is not a law enforcement job, this is the job of the entire city government," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. "This is a collective action we all must take. Whether you’re working in Parks and Recreation or working in Social Services, Human Services anything of the sort, this is a collective approach that we have to take to ensure that children can be children in the city."

An 11-year-old boy in the park that evening was also shot. That child survived. Shelby Brown will have his story on CBS 6 News at 6.

Anyone with photos, video, or information about this homicide is asked to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.