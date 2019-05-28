37-year-old Hopewell man drowns at Chickahominy Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A Hopewell man was killed in an accidental drowning in the Chickahominy Lake on Memorial Day weekend.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man was on a boat with friends and family on Saturday afternoon.

“The victim went into the water swimming with others and was not able to make it back to the boat,” said a New Kent Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “Family members tried to reach him but were unable to do so.”

Crews initiated a search at approximately 4:10 pm.

The Hopewell man, whose name has not been released, was pulled from the water on Sunday at approximately 10:10 a.m.

The victim was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond. Additional information may be provided once the Medical Examiner’s Office completes their portion of the investigation.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Several agencies assisted with the water search including; New Kent Fire-Rescue, West Point Fire-Rescue, James City Fire-Rescue, the Virginia Game Commission, the Virginia State Police Dive Team/Med Flight Helicopter and the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos and video here.