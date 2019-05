× Man drowns in Chickahominy Lake in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after drowning in the Chickahominy Lake in New Kent County over the weekend.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office confirms the adult male was pulled out of the water Sunday after disappearing in the water on Saturday night.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a drowning.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.