Scattered strong storms possible Sunday into Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity will be in place with highs in the 90s Sunday afternoon. Some widely scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, especially north of Interstate 64.

There is the potential for a complex of storms to drop down into Virginia Sunday evening. These storms would be more numerous across northern Virginia.

The storms that develop may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, hail and strong wind gusts. Ingredients for rotating storms are extremely low.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler air for Monday.

Hotter weather returns on Tuesday, but it will stay a bit cooler near the coast.

The hottest weather of the week is expected on Wednesday.

After more heat Thursday, a cold front is expected to drop temps a bit at the end of the week. However, temperatures will still stay above normal.

