🇺🇸When we could see record high Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passing through Friday night dropped temperature and humidity levels slightly, but both the heat and humidity will surge on Sunday.

After morning lows near 70° in the metro, afternoon highs will reach the low and mid 90s. It will be a little cooler in northern Virginia and at the coast.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures and humidity levels slightly again on Monday.

It will turn more humid on Tuesday with highs back into the low and mid 90s.

The orientation of the jet stream will allow the hottest air of the year so far to be overhead on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

We could break some record warm low temperatures, and there is the potential to tie or break a record high on Sunday and Wednesday.

With the humidity, the heat index will be near or surpass 100° Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Thursday, but a cold front will drop temps a little for the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links